Waveblaster 2 with 1200, UMI, goodies etc $1500



Tired of all the projects I have going on. Took her out on the 4th and sheared the motor mounts jumping wakes.



1996 Waveblaster 2, registered in my name

1997 GP1200 Engine swap, good compression runs strong

Solas 13/16 prop replaced end of last season

Riva flame arresters

R/D intake grate

R/D ride plate

UMI Steering, bearings could be greased/replaced for sure

Blacktip Seat

Primer kit

Custom Twin through hull exhaust through a wave venture 1100 water box

Could use some cosmetic love/TLC but runs strong and other than motor mounts is 100% turn key.



Located on cape cod, I also have some other skis if interested, as well as the 4 place trailer. First $1500 takes it. Willing to work out a nice package if you wanna haul away the quad trailer and some skis.



I will try and check here but best way is to email: mhcrypto421@gmail.com Attached Images IMG_1369.JPG (3.95 MB, 6 views)

