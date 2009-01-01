Posted in wrong section, not parting out, mods please move if you see this
Tired of all the projects I have going on. Took her out on the 4th and sheared the motor mounts jumping wakes.
1996 Waveblaster 2, registered in my name
1997 GP1200 Engine swap, good compression runs strong
Solas 13/16 prop replaced end of last season
Riva flame arresters
R/D intake grate
R/D ride plate
UMI Steering, bearings could be greased/replaced for sure
Blacktip Seat
Primer kit
Custom Twin through hull exhaust through a wave venture 1100 water box
Could use some cosmetic love/TLC but runs strong and other than motor mounts is 100% turn key.
Located on cape cod, I also have some other skis if interested, as well as the 4 place trailer. First $1500 takes it. Willing to work out a nice package if you wanna haul away the quad trailer and some skis.