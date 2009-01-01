 Waveblaster 2 with 1200, UMI, goodies etc $1500
    Waveblaster 2 with 1200, UMI, goodies etc $1500

    Posted in wrong section, not parting out, mods please move if you see this

    Tired of all the projects I have going on. Took her out on the 4th and sheared the motor mounts jumping wakes.

    1996 Waveblaster 2, registered in my name
    1997 GP1200 Engine swap, good compression runs strong
    Solas 13/16 prop replaced end of last season
    Riva flame arresters
    R/D intake grate
    R/D ride plate
    UMI Steering, bearings could be greased/replaced for sure
    Blacktip Seat
    Primer kit
    Custom Twin through hull exhaust through a wave venture 1100 water box
    Could use some cosmetic love/TLC but runs strong and other than motor mounts is 100% turn key.

    Located on cape cod, I also have some other skis if interested, as well as the 4 place trailer. First $1500 takes it. Willing to work out a nice package if you wanna haul away the quad trailer and some skis.

    I will try and check here but best way is to email: mhcrypto421@gmail.com
