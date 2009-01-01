Putting together a freshly built 650 in the Sc650. It went to group K for the hammer treatment and now has a second fitting on the head.
My coffman pipe is from a 750ss. the head pipe has three fittings, the stinger of the pipe has one, and the waterbox has one fitting. What’s the best way to route the lines? I typically ride in very hot weather.
my thoughts were to:
-Hull input to Exhaust manifold
-Cylinder head fitting #4 to 3/8 pisser
-Cylinder head fitting # 5 to head pipe #2 with T fitting for flush kit.
-Block one of the ports on the head pipe #1
-Head pipe fitting #3 to stinger of exhaust pipe #7 with T going to a second 3/8th pisser
-Block water box fitting #6.
Thanks y'all!!