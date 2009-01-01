Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Super chicken sc650 with Coffman 750 SS pipe, Water Routing info #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Los Angeles Posts 30 Super chicken sc650 with Coffman 750 SS pipe, Water Routing info Putting together a freshly built 650 in the Sc650. It went to group K for the hammer treatment and now has a second fitting on the head.



My coffman pipe is from a 750ss. the head pipe has three fittings, the stinger of the pipe has one, and the waterbox has one fitting. What’s the best way to route the lines? I typically ride in very hot weather.



my thoughts were to:

-Hull input to Exhaust manifold

-Cylinder head fitting #4 to 3/8 pisser

-Cylinder head fitting # 5 to head pipe #2 with T fitting for flush kit.

-Block one of the ports on the head pipe #1

-Head pipe fitting #3 to stinger of exhaust pipe #7 with T going to a second 3/8th pisser

-Block water box fitting #6.





Thanks y'all!!



Attached Images 78C0863F-C76C-46B4-8ED2-D7994153A0F8.jpeg (460.7 KB, 2 views)

78C0863F-C76C-46B4-8ED2-D7994153A0F8.jpeg (460.7 KB, 2 views) FEA074A7-60A6-4566-B374-FB9C55EA0088.jpeg (624.7 KB, 2 views) Last edited by Jipper; Today at 08:11 PM . 76 JS400

91' 550SX

91' JS440

91 X2

94 SC650 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules