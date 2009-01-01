 Super chicken sc650 with Coffman 750 SS pipe, Water Routing info
  Today, 08:10 PM
    Jipper
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Posts
    30

    Super chicken sc650 with Coffman 750 SS pipe, Water Routing info

    Putting together a freshly built 650 in the Sc650. It went to group K for the hammer treatment and now has a second fitting on the head.

    My coffman pipe is from a 750ss. the head pipe has three fittings, the stinger of the pipe has one, and the waterbox has one fitting. What’s the best way to route the lines? I typically ride in very hot weather.

    my thoughts were to:
    -Hull input to Exhaust manifold
    -Cylinder head fitting #4 to 3/8 pisser
    -Cylinder head fitting # 5 to head pipe #2 with T fitting for flush kit.
    -Block one of the ports on the head pipe #1
    -Head pipe fitting #3 to stinger of exhaust pipe #7 with T going to a second 3/8th pisser
    -Block water box fitting #6.


    Thanks y'all!!
    76 JS400
    91' 550SX
    91' JS440
    91 X2
    94 SC650
