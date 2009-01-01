Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Waveblaster and Trailer For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Lake Tapps, WA Posts 33 1993 Waveblaster and Trailer For Sale 1993 Waveblaster 1 - 61x motor, rebuilt a few years ago but only ridden a couple of times. Complete restoration; everything came off the hull, and was replaced, rebuilt, or repainted as needed.



Setup for Premix - I've always run 40:1 with Yamalube. Basically stock - has a modified CDI for increased RPM, and that's about it for the motor. Primer kit instead of choke.



UMI Steering, Blowsion handlebars, ODI grips, Blowsion Air Filter, Jet Dynamics Intake Grate and Ride Plate, Jettrim Seat Cover. New hydroturf, handles, etc.



Painted black and blue to match the 2009 Yamahas.



Includes a galvanized trailer with some wiring issue - lights don't seem to work. Titles for both in hand.



$3500 firm. Located in the Tacoma, Washington area.





IMG_2887.jpgIMG_2883.jpgIMG_2890.jpgIMG_2888.jpgIMG_2889.jpgIMG_2884.jpgIMG_2885.jpgIMG_2886.jpgIMG_2879.jpgIMG_2880.jpgIMG_2881.jpgIMG_2882.jpg



Thanks,

