I noticed the pump I purchased for the conversion ski I am building is set up for dual cooling. I dont think I need it. The 750 is stock.

Should I remove the fitting and plug it (concerned with something breaking or being stripped).
Or
Should I run dual cooling? If so, is there a way to route it without touching the head? I know the engine runs and dont want to touch it. The exhaust manifold is off. I could add a second fitting there but I think that still requires a fitting to be added to the head.

I am trying to get the ski in the water ASAP.