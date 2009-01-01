Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx w/750 and pump for dual cooling #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 153 650sx w/750 and pump for dual cooling I noticed the pump I purchased for the conversion ski I am building is set up for dual cooling. I dont think I need it. The 750 is stock.



Should I remove the fitting and plug it (concerned with something breaking or being stripped).

Or

Should I run dual cooling? If so, is there a way to route it without touching the head? I know the engine runs and dont want to touch it. The exhaust manifold is off. I could add a second fitting there but I think that still requires a fitting to be added to the head.



