Hood Alignment Issues... is this hinge correctly installed? #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,900 Hood Alignment Issues... is this hinge correctly installed? My latest project, 86 x2, has a real alignment issue with the hood. Towards the front of the ski its barely making contact with the hood seal. Towards the back its real tight. Sounds like an easy enough fix, fill the holes for the hinge bolts and move them a few millimeters... but where the hood lip on the front moves its already super tight. Now thats an area I'm working on, that lip was all but destroyed and I had to rebuild most of it, obviously I need to sand that glass down a bit more... I just threw on a coat of paint to go ride for the weekend. But you can see how its hitting pretty badly.



Thoughts? Would it be better to move the top or bottom hinge? I feel like the bottom already really tight...



Thoughts? Would it be better to move the top or bottom hinge? I feel like the bottom already really tight...



IMG_9865.JPGIMG_9862.JPGIMG_9859.JPG





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,476 Re: Hood Alignment Issues... is this hinge correctly installed? That hood bracket doesn't look like its oriented correctly... Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 02:21 PM . #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,900 Re: Hood Alignment Issues... is this hinge correctly installed? Anyone have pics of the correct orientation?





Is this the original hood for the ski?? I recently used a spare 86 hood for my 86 X2 while the original hood was out being painted and the spare hood fit extremely tight in the same area you have shown...so tight that the paint chipped a bit when I latched it down. The original hood does not have this issue. I'm wondering if they adjusted the hinge at the factory to account for dimensional deviation. -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962 "Sold"
-92 550sx/750 conversion "sold"
-94 750sx modded
-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap
-88 X2 - build in progress

-92 550sx/750 conversion "sold"

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap

-88 X2 - build in progress #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,900 Re: Hood Alignment Issues... is this hinge correctly installed? Originally Posted by still standin Originally Posted by Is this the original hood for the ski?? I recently used a spare 86 hood for my 86 X2 while the original hood was out being painted and the spare hood fit extremely tight in the same area you have shown...so tight that the paint chipped a bit when I latched it down. The original hood does not have this issue. I'm wondering if they adjusted the hinge at the factory to account for dimensional deviation.



When I pulled it all apart I was pretty sure the hinge was installed incorrectly. Maybe I reinstalled it just as incorrectly? The glass around the hinge joints were trashed, but after rebuilding it I was really careful to get the drilled holes aligned just as close to perfect as I could... I guess I did a crap job of it somewhere!





Hmm its entirely possible some of the 86 hoods just fit more tightly than others...Like I said mine were both 86 hoods and fit differently on the same ski

-92 550sx/750 conversion "sold"

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap

-88 X2 - build in progress #7 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,900 Re: Hood Alignment Issues... is this hinge correctly installed? It definitely fit better the day I picked it up?IMG_3080.JPG





The dowel pin on the hood bracket is installed correctly.

It should be on the opposite side of the bracket and going in to the hole in the hood bracket, just like the right side (the right side dowel should be in the hull bracket protruding towards the left.

