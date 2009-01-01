Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Starting quicker #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Arlington TX Age 55 Posts 10 Starting quicker Hello All, I have an 900STX 1998, Top end rebuild Run Great! But Sometimes It wont start quick? And I don't want to Flood it or wear out the start, Could Anyone give a Suggestion that Might help for a quicker Start...Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,106 Re: Starting quicker Primer>Choke Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

