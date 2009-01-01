 Starting quicker
    Starting quicker

    Hello All, I have an 900STX 1998, Top end rebuild Run Great! But Sometimes It wont start quick? And I don't want to Flood it or wear out the start, Could Anyone give a Suggestion that Might help for a quicker Start...Thanks
    Re: Starting quicker

    Primer>Choke
