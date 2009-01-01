|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Starting quicker
Hello All, I have an 900STX 1998, Top end rebuild Run Great! But Sometimes It wont start quick? And I don't want to Flood it or wear out the start, Could Anyone give a Suggestion that Might help for a quicker Start...Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules