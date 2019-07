Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Parting out 1995 kawasaki sts 750. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 26 Posts 13 Parting out 1995 kawasaki sts 750. Parting out 1995 kwasaki 750 sts no engine. Ignition system worked but someone did some halfa$$ wiring. Trim motor works fuel tank is good jet pump and steering parts still good. Exhaust still complete. Was a good ski I just wanted engine for other project. Hull is in good shape I have a clean Pennsylvania title. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 26 Posts 13 Re: Parting out 1995 kawasaki sts 750. 20190726_101343.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 26 Posts 13 Re: Parting out 1995 kawasaki sts 750. 20190726_101329.jpg #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 26 Posts 13 Re: Parting out 1995 kawasaki sts 750. 20190726_112908.jpg20190726_112939.jpg20190726_113013.jpg20190726_113037.jpg #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Belleville Age 35 Posts 464 Re: Parting out 1995 kawasaki sts 750. Reverse bucket? Current build 93 x2 stock graphics



Reverse bucket?

Current build 93 x2 stock graphics

Rad Dudes surf brace w/Ebox, Rad Dudes oil fill block off kit with primer hole, Rad Dudes aluminum engine cradle, Accusteer, fly bars, 750cc big pin bottom small pin top, ADA head, single SBN46, sxr prop 9/16, TBM pump stuffer, dual cooling mod, factory head pipe 650sx chamber, Westcoast exhaust mani, flow control valve, finger throttle, Rule 500 bilge, 1.5 chop, PJS waterbox

It worth 30 bucks shipped?

Originally Posted by SpaceCowboy
Originally Posted by Reverse bucket?

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

