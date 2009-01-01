Hey guys,
I wanted to see what options I might have for my 300sx in regards to a ride plate. I know these skis are basically unicorns for aftermarket parts.
I heard in one thread of someone modifying an extended X2 rideplate. I'm handy and can do this but I wanted to see if that is an actual option I should look into? I haven't had any luck with locating an extended ride plate for the 300sx. I also have a welder but nothing for aluminum so I'm trying to avoid that route if possible.
Let me know what you think.
Thanks!
Won't let me fix the title.. Good old autocorrect ... porpoising!