 Solution to 300sx proposing? Will a x2 extended rideplate fit?
  Today, 12:02 PM
    Justsendit
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    21

    Solution to 300sx proposing? Will a x2 extended rideplate fit?

    Hey guys,

    I wanted to see what options I might have for my 300sx in regards to a ride plate. I know these skis are basically unicorns for aftermarket parts.

    I heard in one thread of someone modifying an extended X2 rideplate. I'm handy and can do this but I wanted to see if that is an actual option I should look into? I haven't had any luck with locating an extended ride plate for the 300sx. I also have a welder but nothing for aluminum so I'm trying to avoid that route if possible.

    Let me know what you think.

    Thanks!

    Won't let me fix the title.. Good old autocorrect ... porpoising!
    Last edited by Justsendit; Today at 12:20 PM.
    77 JS440 :
    Jetlyne ss 15.5 prop and jetlyne reduction nozzle
    Westcoast pipe and exhaust manifold
    DG quadrafin ride plate
    Supertrapp waterbox

    87 300sx:
    Skat-trak ss15.5
    Westcoast velocity stack
    Milled head


    96 tigershark 640
    All stock
