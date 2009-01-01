|
|
-
Looking for a Factory Limited Pipe for 92 750sx
Im looking to get ahold of a Factory Limited pipe and what ever other parts are needed to bolt up to the exhaust. Ive seen some chats talk about needing a different exhaust manifold, and I also want to know if there are any other obvious changes that need to be done. Since the FactoryPipe website seems to be down, I cant find any exhaust systems for the 750sx for low end power. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules