So this is my current situation. I have an 06 RXP, was bone stock until 3 weeks ago when I destroyed my engine mounts and sunk. Took the chance to buy some upgrades:



Stock RXPX 255 Xcharger

42 lb injectors Part# 420874432

DIY 4" Kanaflex intake

OPAS Delete kit



After these upgrades, the ski cavitated like crazy and I lost 10 mph over stock at 8100 rpm. Dreamometer had me at 70 before, 60 now. I chalked it up to impeller/wear ring issues so I took it one step further.



Solas SRX-CD-15/21 and new wear ring



Im glad to report my cavitation is gone and I still get 60mph..... at 7300 rpm. I never broke 60 mph today, and I never got more than 7340 if the pump unloaded, but that was the absolute most rpm I turned.



I expected a nice increase in power/speed with these upgrades, but I have been trying hard just to get back to stock speed/power. Does anyone have any insight into what might be my issue? Im getting no codes expect my ECM reverted itself to RXT type (depth gauge/no trim) which I hope to get fixed this week. Lake temps were in the lower 70s today, and air temps were in the mid 80s.



First one to solve this problem, send my your paypal address haha, Im beyond frustrated with this!

