1992 750sx fuel tank removal. Do I actually need to pull the exhaust off? Hey all,



i have to to do some fiberglass work under the fuel tank and Iím going to have to remove it. Per the manual, I need to take the exhaust system off, but I JUST put the exhaust system back together with new gaskets and would prefer not to take it back off if I donít have to.



I dont think so. The engine comes out easily enough, even with the exhaust installed.

