 1993 Seadoo Bombardier GTX weird crank noise no start
  Yesterday, 08:23 PM
    adams
    adams is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    20
    Posts
    1

    1993 Seadoo Bombardier GTX weird crank noise no start

    Hi all,

    I have owned this 1993 Seadoo Bombardier GTX (3seater 581cc) for 3 years now,

    i just put a brand new battery in today (7/5/2019) filled up the 2 stroke oil reservoir and topped off the gas (non ethanol tru Valero).

    Took it out to the lake, started it up just fine, went out maybe 150 yards and it started sputtering like it wasnt getting any gas, tried to turn it around, giving it more gas, less gas, nothing worked and it died within 30 seconds of it starting to act up.

    There i am in the middle of the lake with a dead jetski, i tried to re-start it but when i did it made a noise i have never heard it make before, it didnt go away and i had to swim it to shore.

    I attached a video of the noise when i got back home, it cranks but doesnt start, makes this awful noise (squealing like a pig?), not sure whats going on.

    Hope to get some feedback and a possible solution, thank you!
    youtube.com/watch?v=FJL__Qcb6-Y&feature=youtu.be
  Yesterday, 09:35 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,527

    Re: 1993 Seadoo Bombardier GTX weird crank noise no start

    Probably stripped the brass rotary gear. Pull the 4 bolts off the intake so you can see the rotary valve. Bump it over and see if it moves.
