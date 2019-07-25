Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gsx 787 impeller / noob questions..... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 24 Gsx 787 impeller / noob questions..... So bought a 96gsx have posted many threads on various issues and I'm thankful for the patience but alas I am back again !, This time it's nothing stopping me from ridding, love the ski, keeps up with a new spark trixx for top end and river running and is fun to throw around. But today, me being me I started looking around, ended up looking at my intake grate, or lack of I should say.... It's missing, more like smashed off, and my impeller is chipped, this is completely on me for not looking (very very noob mistake, will know alot more for next time) but would running no intake grate cause any big issues ? If I can just JB weld the cracks so I don't injest any plastic chunks for now I'd be happy, and the impeller, how bad is it ? Like I said I'm getting the same top speed as a 90hp trixx going down the lake, I mean exact same speed so would this only cause me to lose some hook up ? Thanks in advance20190725_185402_HDR.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 24 Re: Gsx 787 impeller / noob questions..... Don't know if it means anything but I also checked for max rpm today, small chop, halfway ish trimmed I maxed out and sat at 6660rpm Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Valleyrider705 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

