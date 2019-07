Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB used 750sx hull parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,424 WTB used 750sx hull parts Hi all! I'm looking for some old '92 to 2000 cheap used 750 sx parts.. i guess sxi pro parts will work also.

used side rails

used rub rails

used waterbox

used waterbox bracket

used oem handpole

used factory pipe

used intake and dual carb and oem F/A #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 540 Re: WTB used 750sx hull parts I have a PJS snail pipe that bypasses the waterbox and goes right out the rear... 750 factory pipes are going for big money these days. I have the sxi limited dry pipe with ECWI module I can sell but it would be for 750 shipped. PJS pipe Id do 650 shipped... I planned on hoarding these til the 550's official death 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

