 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser SHO Partout-Freshwater ski
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:27 PM #1
    Marineking
    Marineking is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Marble Falls TX
    Posts
    477

    2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser SHO Partout-Freshwater ski

    Parting out a Freshwater 2012 FX Cruiser SHO (charcoal). Everything less the engine and rear seat is available.

    Electronics, pump assembly, ride plate, gauge cluster, tank assembly with sending unit, cables, hood and body components, handle bar assembly, wiring harness, start stop switch, throttle assembly, etc....
    PM me with requests.
    Last edited by Marineking; Today at 06:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 