Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser SHO Partout-Freshwater ski #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Marble Falls TX Posts 477 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser SHO Partout-Freshwater ski Parting out a Freshwater 2012 FX Cruiser SHO (charcoal). Everything less the engine and rear seat is available.



Electronics, pump assembly, ride plate, gauge cluster, tank assembly with sending unit, cables, hood and body components, handle bar assembly, wiring harness, start stop switch, throttle assembly, etc....

PM me with requests. Last edited by Marineking; Today at 06:36 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules