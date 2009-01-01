|
|
-
2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser SHO Partout-Freshwater ski
Parting out a Freshwater 2012 FX Cruiser SHO (charcoal). Everything less the engine and rear seat is available.
Electronics, pump assembly, ride plate, gauge cluster, tank assembly with sending unit, cables, hood and body components, handle bar assembly, wiring harness, start stop switch, throttle assembly, etc....
PM me with requests.
