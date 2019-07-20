 Freshwater 750 partouts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:14 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,525

    Freshwater 750 partouts

    93 and 94 750ss
    My customer doesn't want to spend money fixing these. They already spent a bunch of money for half-@ssed work and didn't get to ride them. Both have one std bore and one .5mm over!! If there is enough interest in parts I will strip them down.

    Electrical boxes $150 ea.
    Stators $100 ea
    Flywheel $40 ea
    Cases $120 ea
    Cylinders $85 ea
    Stock head $50
    R&D head $100
    Single carb with R&D f/a $125 ea
    Super nice pumps with impeller $175 ea
    One good crank $175
    Anything else.....ask and offer!

    Let me know guys. If there are enough parts spoken for I will start stripping them!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:59 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    529

    Re: Freshwater 750 partouts

    Pm sent

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 