93 and 94 750ss
My customer doesn't want to spend money fixing these. They already spent a bunch of money for half-@ssed work and didn't get to ride them. Both have one std bore and one .5mm over!! If there is enough interest in parts I will strip them down.
Electrical boxes $150 ea.
Stators $100 ea
Flywheel $40 ea
Cases $120 ea
Cylinders $85 ea
Stock head $50
R&D head $100
Single carb with R&D f/a $125 ea
Super nice pumps with impeller $175 ea
One good crank $175
Anything else.....ask and offer!
Let me know guys. If there are enough parts spoken for I will start stripping them!