Freshwater 750 partouts 93 and 94 750ss

My customer doesn't want to spend money fixing these. They already spent a bunch of money for half-@ssed work and didn't get to ride them. Both have one std bore and one .5mm over!! If there is enough interest in parts I will strip them down.



Electrical boxes $150 ea.

Stators $100 ea

Flywheel $40 ea

Cases $120 ea

Cylinders $85 ea

Stock head $50

R&D head $100

Single carb with R&D f/a $125 ea

Super nice pumps with impeller $175 ea

One good crank $175

Anything else.....ask and offer!



Let me know guys. If there are enough parts spoken for I will start stripping them!

http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Pm sent



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



