Picked up a 1998 xp limited. Pulled the stator due to finding the electrical gremlin. There was water in the cover because a homemade block off plate. I have fixed all of that and right now I am at stand still on troubleshooting. The stator ohms out correctly but the MPEM on pin 26 (one of the 3 yellow wires) is shooting 12 volts to the stator causing it to get out and drain the battery. I'm thinking the MPEM is bad because why is it sending voltage to one of the 3 yellow wires?
It is also causing a huge spark when you connect the battery as well so it is drawing alot of amps. The source starts from the red/purple wire at the starter solenoid. This goes through the 15amp fuse then straight to the MPEM.
I've already took the stator out making sure it has a good connection but I'm still stuck thinking it's the MPEM.
Anyone have this issue and know for sure it is the MPEM.
