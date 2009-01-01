Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sea-Doo XP 947 stator is getting 12vlts? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location United States Age 30 Posts 2 Sea-Doo XP 947 stator is getting 12vlts? Picked up a 1998 xp limited. Pulled the stator due to finding the electrical gremlin. There was water in the cover because a homemade block off plate. I have fixed all of that and right now I am at stand still on troubleshooting. The stator ohms out correctly but the MPEM on pin 26 (one of the 3 yellow wires) is shooting 12 volts to the stator causing it to get out and drain the battery. I'm thinking the MPEM is bad because why is it sending voltage to one of the 3 yellow wires?

It is also causing a huge spark when you connect the battery as well so it is drawing alot of amps. The source starts from the red/purple wire at the starter solenoid. This goes through the 15amp fuse then straight to the MPEM.

I've already took the stator out making sure it has a good connection but I'm still stuck thinking it's the MPEM.

Anyone have this issue and know for sure it is the MPEM.



Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,997 Re: Sea-Doo XP 947 stator is getting 12vlts? Sounds like a bad rectifier. Unfortunately it's built into the mpem. I think you can bypass it and run an external one. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules