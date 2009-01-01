Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96' Kawasaki STS 750 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 593 96' Kawasaki STS 750 1996' Kawasaki STS 750cc Twin Cylinder Twin Carb Jetski for sale.



Ready to ride.



Solid older ski. Fun to whip around. Came from freshwater lake. Runs great, rode it yesterday, good AGM sealed battery, drained all old fuel, put fresh fuel, new fuel filter, purged fuel lines last Saturday 7/20/19. Has some lake scum on bottom from water. No severe marks, cracks, or damage to hull. New footwell Hydro-Turf matting put on last season.



NC Title in hand.



No trailer.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615



$1200 obo.



Price is negotiable, will accept fair cash offers.





96KawiSTS.jpg







