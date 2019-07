Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetting for 650 with pipe and 38mm cdk2? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 104 Jetting for 650 with pipe and 38mm cdk2? For those running the 91+ 38mm CKD2 and matching intake on their 650 sx/x2 conversion, with an aftermarket pipe what jetting / needle settings are yall running?



I know stock is



Main - 140

Pilot - 75

High needle - 5/8ths

Low needle - 1 1/4



Just wondering where people have gone from there with an aftermarket (bigger) pipe.



