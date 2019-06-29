Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F 15X at last #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Finland Age 31 Posts 3 F 15X at last So i finally got hold of a F-15X, had it for a month now and put about 20hrs on it.



It occasionnaly throws a code 45 and i took the intercooler off and checked the vaccuum lines to the turbo etc, it doesnt bother me that much since you can run 45-50 no problem but going WOT it throws the code.

What is the best to start with? solenoid valve or map sensor or should i look elsewhere.



it also varies a bit in rpm when running at speed, accordring to the gauge around +/-200 rpm, im guessing thats not normal but it does not affect the riding that much either



There is also no fuel filter available for the F15X as there is for the R-12X, is there really no fuel filter in these?



IMG_20190629_145225.jpg

