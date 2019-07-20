Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How too build low budget x2 (flatdeck) lil-g (tutorial) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 8 Blog Entries 1 How too build low budget x2 (flatdeck) lil-g (tutorial) Hello PwcToday Im Lil Gabe And i Am Building This Low Budget Tutorial Just For You & All The X2 Gurus Wanting To Learn How To FlatDeck Your X2 All the steps to cut up your x2 and change the desgin to create any specific freestyle look using fiberglass and body work skills i am fairly new to the site so give me a thumbs up comment below eveyone thank you and hope you enjoy my journey Below Stay Tuned for all the Updates Coming at you Daily



EXPERIENCE LEVEL INTERMEDIATE



TOOLS Needed Below



SAWZALL

GRINDER

ORIBITAL SANDER

SANDPAPER

SANDING BLOCK

Putty Knife

Flat head screw driver

Socket set



SUPPLY list

Dust mask

Saftey glasses

Long sleeve shirt

Gloves

PLASTIC BONDO PUTTY KNIFE kit

1 Can Of Bondo filler

3 pack of Fiberglass sheets

2 pack ofContour fiberglass sheets

1. Gallon fiberglass epoxy resin

1 extra tube of epoxy activator



START OF TUTORIAL



Step 1

place your ski on any ski stand or a trailer that is what i used just to give yourself some suitable working room and height depending on what your fiberglass work mod intetions are i just pulled my ski about halve way off trailer left the rear hanging off and it was perfect for me



Step 2

What i did was mark up the ski to my desired liking and knew i wasn't losing and stability and making it more durable ans stronger than original body style i planned ot all out before i made any cuts measure twice cut once and be precuatious due to thing underneth and behind surfaces u cannot see!!!



Remove/Unbolt the ride plate / grate underneath ski



#1 measurement/cut



Was the chopp off the rear so i straight up chopped off about 2-3 inches with sawzall using a metal blade small teeth only so what i did was i measeured underneath the skii to the rideplate closet set of bolts and reduced a 1/2 inch for that measurement to ensure you do not cut to far back and lose your ride plate bolts this enables better turning performance by allowing the jet to fully spit water without blockage during full turn due to the body blocking it but 1.5 inch is least recommended for this cutt period then i marked it using a marker and ruler/Straight edge then proceeded to make the first cut



#2 Measurement/Cut

i didnt like the little wing things in foot slants after i cut off the back loooking at it from the rear of ski so i did a 45 degree measure mark and cut off same procedure as before cut with saw zall basicly took the saw zall rested it up againt the foot well and procced 2 cut one for the right one and one cut for the left side



#3 Measurement/Cut

So i femoved the 2 plastic handle bar covers using a philips screw driver i didnt want that anyways i removed my fuel pet**** and screw i dont like it by my handlebars i put the pet**** in a vice carefully cut the metal bent flap off using grinder then drilled a hole for pet**** stem and drilled the 2 screws use washers and waterproof silicone tighten screws and replace knob hook up pet**** and then i took the engine bay hood off the ski mine had a big

HOOD Scoop piece on the top i wanted it to look more like a bullet fast sexy and sleek ya dig so i marked where the scoop crease is had a buddy hold my engine lid while i procced to cut with precise cuation and safty awareness not to chop if hand or finger off lmfao this is just for the saftey of you all





#3 Measurement/Cut

Then i wennt to the left side of jetski where u see the 2 water fire extinguisher and compartment realese holes with runner black grommet i removed the grommets put a flat head screwdriver and tapped it not too hard with a hammer this slighthly pushed the tubes back for fill/bondo work later on

Then i measured and marked 1 inch above both pee holes then with a straight edge/ ruler then i used a level and made a straight line down the left side then i did the 45 up the left side so to do this i went up the left side and then is a crese/edge follow that with marker and make a line there done

now measure how many inches in three locaticion front of line middle of line and rear of the 1st flat line u made then agter u get meazuement repeat to the right side using measurements marker and lever then create the same 45 degree as the other side and now u can proceed with your 2 cuts

i started from the rear of ski made my first cut all the way down the side to cut out my firextiguisher box i stoped the sawzall at the beggninging mark of the next cut 45 degree to make that cut you will ned to chop a straight line done both sides then chizel and pry the foam underneath fiberglass exeguisher box

Now you can proceed with the 45 cut up the side with the sawzall cut your 45 degree mark and remove old fiberglass now tada the fun part

Chizel like a caveman and get the foam as flat *** possible try not to make big hole in foam if u do just use a can of titefoam from home depot to build back up the insulated foam sand the foam make it super smooth and fill and areas using foam now thats prepped for fiberglass



Step 3

I went back to the rear were the prop sits i didnt like my prop not showing so i did a 4 inch measure off the tail of skii make a make on both sides of prop about 1 inch on both side make a all the marks it will form a rectangle then take a sanding disk and use it on both upper rectagle matke corners to give it a horse shoe shape and cut it out using sawzall if u want to exppse your prop more like i did



Step 4



Sand with 60 grit using orbital sander sanding block and sand paper and use proper protective

equipment start all around all your cuts about 3 inch if possible or as much as possible and around any body areas were any filler and resin or fiberglass will lay down sand at it really guud to ensure a super good tight bond and make sure you get all edges to ensure no paint and dust or dirt residue reside on surface use alchol to clean sanded all areas using alchol and a cotton free





Ps Im Too Tired Rn To Finish I Will Update The pictures Of My skii work Progress And update the rest of this post for you all to take advatage of my tutorial thanks for everyone that reads this and feel free to ask me any questions leave comment below ill be back tommaro thank you come again

