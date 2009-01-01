 lost spark in the middle of the lake
    lost spark in the middle of the lake

    Just a great experience.... especially 15 mins into riding. It died soon as i landed off a wake. It wasn't a hard landing to the point I would have suspected something getting knocked loose. Soon as I arrived on shore I went after the kill switch first i thought it might have shorted out from water intrusion. I found some moisture in the switch. Got it dried out and still no spark. I completely disconnected the kill switch circuit and still no spark. upon further investigation at home >> removing cdi box and stator plate. I found some questionable insulation on one of the yellow wires on the charging coil. But thats all i found as far as visual damage. I tested resistance across the exciter coil (BL/R - BL/Y) and got 215 ohms... Is this too low? (spec 250-380 ohms) I tested for continuity to ground on the kill switch circuit but got nothing unless i hit the red button.. I am at a loss for ideas. I havent messed with the CDI box I was told to throw a good used one in instead of testing it with a meter. However I'm short on known good CDI boxes at the moment. I've ordered parts and pieces to make a complete MSD total loss but I had to order that stator plate and pickup coils from the other side of the globe... I'd like to ride until i get everything. Any help is appreciated.
    Re: lost spark in the middle of the lake

    year make model
    Re: lost spark in the middle of the lake

    '90 kawi x2 650.
