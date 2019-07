Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The Hot Products 'BOW' Lake Elsinore Season Championships Entry List #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 795 The Hot Products 'BOW' Lake Elsinore Season Championships Entry List Pro Am R/A Stock Tony Beck, LHC, AZ #37 Yam Klipper 212, Jettrim, IPD Racing, JC Racing, Chucks Speed Shop, Misty Rich Team, H20 Works Designs

Pro Am R/A Stock David Palmer, Marina Del Rey, CA #23 Sea *Leo King Racing, Freshpark, Jet Cart Pro, IPD, Riva Racing, High Vibe TV

Pro Am R/A Stock Troy Leseney, Yucca Valley, CA #72 Sea Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, Havasu Fitness, McMurray TV Center, Klipper Racing, Chuck's Speed Shop



Am Vet Ski Lites Vince Colf, Huntington Beach, CA #108 Kaw IPD Graphics, JC Racing, Jetworks, Jettrim

Am Vet Ski Lites Angie Carlton, Vista, CA #245 Kaw JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD, Herman Tuning

Am Vet Ski Lites, Jason Carlton, Vista, CA #135 Kaw JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD, Herman Tuning



Am R/A 1100 Stock Chris Stark, Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Oakridge Energy, Impros, IPD

Am R/A 1100 Stock Caesar Benigno, Canyon Country, CA #321 Sea Jettrim, Jet World



Am Mod Ski Lites Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300, Yam



Novice Ski Stock Jonathan Phan, Laguna Niguel, CA #110 Kaw 1.Ten Racing, Purewatersports, Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Prowatercraft Racing, Jettrim, Aaron Cress, Hot Products, OGIO, Bell Helmets

Novice Ski Stock River Varner, Riverside, CA #23 Kaw Varner Construction, GoFastUS, Rhino, 100% Strike Force, K River Investements, Johnson Rod $ Customs

Novice Ski Stock Wyland Reden, Lake Elsinore, CA #24 Kaw Havasu Watercraft, Kali Protectives, IPD Graphics, Jettribe, RHASS Products, Jetc Design Inune, Bj's Performance, Jettrim

Novice Ski Stock Eric Swick San Diego, CA #20, Kaw



Women's Novice Ski Lites Shainie Seidenberg, Huntington Beach, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, Fly Racing

Women's Novice Ski Lites Angie Carlton, Vista, CA #245 Kaw JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD, Herman Tuning

Women's Novice Ski Lites Alyssa Musselman LHC, AZ #777 Kaw Jet Re-Nu,Jet Tech, JetLift, Jettrim, Gasket Technology, Hot Products, High Speed Industries, ProWatercraft, JC Racing



Women's Ski Mod Lites Shainie Seidenberg, Huntington Beach, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, Fly Racing

Women's Ski Mod Lites Rachel Cummings, El Segundo, CA #701 Yam Sand Hopper, Bob's Motorsports



Women's Ski Stock Alyssa Musselman LHC, AZ #777 Kaw Jet Re-Nu,Jet Tech, JetLift, Jettrim, Gasket Technology, Hot Products, High Speed Industries, ProWatercraft, JC Racing

Women's Ski Stock River Varner, Riverside, CA #23 Kaw Varner Construction, GoFastUS, Rhino, 100% Strike Force, K River Investements, Johnson Rod $ Customs



Masters Ski Stock David Zipperian, Tucson, AZ #508 Kaw Ultimate Watercraft

Masters Ski Stock Charles Anderson, LHC, AZ #55 Kaw Chuck's Speed Shop, Klipper 212, BP Concepts, Works H20 Designs, Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, McMurray TV Center

Masters Ski Stock Tony Beck, LHC, AZ #37 Kaw Klipper 212, Jettrim, IPD Racing, JC Racing, Chucks Speed Shop, Misty Rich Team, H20 Works Designs



Masters Ski GP Eric Swick



Sport Spec Tony Parker, San Diego, CA #23 Yam Havasu Watercraft, Jet Pilot, Fly Racing, IPD Graphics, ProWatercraft, JC Racing, RiverDad23

Sport Spec Chris Stark, Yucaipa, CA #555 Sea sponsors- oakridge energy, impros, IPD

Sport Spec Julian Henderson, Temecula, CA #15 Kaw

Sport Spec Bobby Kerns, Fullerton, CA #201 Yam Bomber Eyewear, Rivera Racing, KMG Racing, Dave Arnold Live



Sport GP Chris Heinrich, Corona, CA #121 Yam



Vintage 550 Ski Wyland Reden, Lake Elsinore, CA #24 Kaw Havasu Watercraft, Kali Protectives, IPD Graphics, Jettribe, RHASS Products, Jetc Design Inune, Bj's Performance, Jettrim

Vintage 550 Ski Michael Lima, Canyon Country, CA #17 Kaw Jetworld Powersports, Highspeed Industries, One11ink

Vintage 550 Ski Peyton Hill, Eastvale, CA #48 Kaw Jet Pilot, BJ's Performance, Rhaas Products, Aquanutz, Jettrim, Line-Loc

Vintage 550 Ski Andrew Cecere, Hermosa Beach, CA #476 Kaw Sand Hopper, Bob's Motorsports, TC Freeride, Boss Watt

Vintage 550 Ski Seth Sirrs, Canyon Lake, CA #58 Kaw Bj's Performance

Vintage 550 Ski Becky Cooper, Colorado Springs, CO #621 Kaw Rivera Racing, Bomber Eyewear, 321 Kawi, Barista Espresso,



Vintage X2 Stock Jason Trist, Escondido, CA #155 Kaw Pro Jet Sports, IPD graphics, Solution Surf, ADD Racing, Amber Wood

Vintage X2 Stock Ron Henderson, Temecula, CA #15 Kaw



Vintage X2 Open Louis Venditto, LHC, AZ #223 Kaw IPD Graphics, ProWatercraft Racing,Retro Racing,Stucco Tech



Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Shainie Seidenberg, Huntington Beach, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, Fly Racing

Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Landen Musselman LHC, AZ #777 Kaw Jet Re-Nu,Jet Tech, JetLift, Jettrim, Gasket Technology, Hot Products, High Speed Industries, ProWatercraft, JC Racing

Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Chase Carr, Canyon Lake, CA # 299 Yam Carrone, Spy, Addiction ASC

Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Dane Duda, Newport Beach, CA #712 Yam DMS Enterprises, Havasu Air Center, Hero Industries, Vetacor, Mom & Dad

Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Brody Shakely, LHC, AZ #09 Kaw Shreddy.lyfe, GofastUS, Jet Trim, Ipdgraphics, Well Hung Doors &Trim, Sundance Plumbing

Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Coy Curtis, LHC, AZ #155 Yam T.C. Freeride, Jet Pilot, Hydro-Turf, Hot Products, 6D Helmets Attached Images 2019 Best of the West Logo.jpg (482.6 KB, 0 views) Attached Files 2019 BOW Rd 6 & 7 Lake Elsinore Season Finals Entry Form PDF.pdf (184.4 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules