I've been on here for a few weeks now to start my research for a PWC. People on the forum have been very helpful and I would be totally clueless otherwise. I have been looking out for used skis in my area. I found someone selling two skis - a 2001 Seadoo RX and 2002 Seadoo XP, I talked them down to $4k for both including trailer and accessories (tow hook, tube, etc). They said the engine was rebuilt just last year and both skis have just 160 engine hours. I have been doing some research about the ski and the engine, and how maintenance will be. How daunting of a task is it to begin working on skis? Maybe I can take this opportunity like a "project car" to learn how to wrench and do my own maintenance. What do you guys think? The skis look really clean, and I'm going for a water test this weekend. Engine rebuilt documentation is there, about 2 dozen hours on the new engine.







P.S. Seadoo 951 engine







My other option was a 2015 spark for $4500..







Thanks in advance.



Last edited by Brosefst; Today at 03:04 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,992 Re: Maintenance on Seadoo 951 as a noob Price is on the high side imo, unless they are pristine and all ma8ntenance has been done How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Have all the skis spent their entire life in saltwater? Do you have a riding buddy or do you just want two different hulls to play on depending on your mood?



I can see the appeal of buying a newer Spark since it's probably a little more corrosion resistant to saltwater. But as long as you are willing to accept the risk that you might purchase a couple of time bombs, I'd go with the RX/XP as long as they are both carbureted.



The elephant in the room, however, is that the 951 engines are super finicky about air leaks and lean jetting. I would absolutely do a compression test on both engines before even showing cash in hand. In addition, I would inspect the entire engine compartment like I was panning for gold. In a perfect world, every hose or tube would be soft and pliable, especially the oil feed tubes from the pump to the "injectors". You can't check the condition of the reed pedals without removing the carbs, and you can't check for cylinder/piston scoring without removing the RAVE valves or using a borescope in the spark plug holes.



All in all, I agree 110% with kcr357. I want to know who worked on them last and what other components have been replaced or upgraded. Have the carbs received any jetting changes? Accelerator pump delete? Any other mods that aren't from the factory?



All of this plays into the decision.



If I would sell my very clean and very well maintained 99 XP today in my neck of the woods, I wouldn't sell for less than $2800 for just the ski. I have all the pictures and parts receipts to prove it.

