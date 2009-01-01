 crazy idea.. what do you guys think
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:43 PM #1
    Ferny12345623
    Ferny12345623 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Arlington tx
    Posts
    17

    crazy idea.. what do you guys think

    Long story short. I am in process of rebuilding my 550. I acquired a motor from an 02 polaris slt tx 1200 ( 1200cc motor) has anyone attempted to put such a large motor in a 550? I've seem multiple conversions to a 750 but not a 1200. would it even be practical? would be worth the attempt?



    also I'm ready to paint my ski... I have all the necessary equipment and paint for that matter to begin the process. my only concern would be the type of paint I have. it is automotive Lacquer which I happen to have left over form a prior project.. anyone know how the paint would stand? yes I've searched and got mixed review. some say it's fine with proper prep. others say stay away..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:40 PM #2
    linkman
    linkman is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,372

    Re: crazy idea.. what do you guys think

    Yes, it's a crazy idea. Very difficult project. I don't know if we have verifiable results for this conversion yet: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=456287
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:44 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,111

    Re: crazy idea.. what do you guys think

    Crazy idea - not really

    ALOT of time, money, man hours, blood sweat, tears, swear words, start of a project but never finish? - YES!

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 4 guests)

  1. Benflynn,
  2. fastcar396,
  3. Rushford_Ripper

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 