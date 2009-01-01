|
|
-
crazy idea.. what do you guys think
Long story short. I am in process of rebuilding my 550. I acquired a motor from an 02 polaris slt tx 1200 ( 1200cc motor) has anyone attempted to put such a large motor in a 550? I've seem multiple conversions to a 750 but not a 1200. would it even be practical? would be worth the attempt?
also I'm ready to paint my ski... I have all the necessary equipment and paint for that matter to begin the process. my only concern would be the type of paint I have. it is automotive Lacquer which I happen to have left over form a prior project.. anyone know how the paint would stand? yes I've searched and got mixed review. some say it's fine with proper prep. others say stay away..
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: crazy idea.. what do you guys think
Yes, it's a crazy idea. Very difficult project. I don't know if we have verifiable results for this conversion yet: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=456287
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: crazy idea.. what do you guys think
Crazy idea - not really
ALOT of time, money, man hours, blood sweat, tears, swear words, start of a project but never finish? - YES!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules