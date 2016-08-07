Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Green Lake Get Together - August 9-11, 2019 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,937 Blog Entries 5 Green Lake Get Together - August 9-11, 2019 Hey everyone, a bunch of the BJPs had been wanting to return to Hattie-Sherwood Campground on Green Lake, but it just had to be during the busy season, cuz that lake is awesome when it's full of huge boats in July and August.



So I made a deal with the new manager and booked about 1/3 of the campground for us on Friday August 9th through Sunday August 11th. We can show up early on Friday and leave early on Sunday, so you can actually get 3 good days of riding in if you desire.



We'll probably stroll into "downtown" Green Lake at least once. Currently have about 30 people pre-paid and ready to attend. To be clear, this isn't some big organized thing. No raffles. Just show up, hang out, and ride. Relax and have fun at a cool spot.



I still have room for a few more attendees, probably about half a dozen. Tents only at this point. You must put at least 2 people in a tent (I'm being charged "per tent", so doubling up is how to keep the cost so cheap) - and the cost is just $25 per person, when you have 2 or more people in a tent, and that $25 covers your whole weekend. Just need to paypal me in advance. Paved boat launch and beach on site. Super convenient. Really nice bathrooms there with free showers. Everyone gets electricity. Let me know if you're interested. Everyone is invited.



Hattie-Sherwood is a beautiful little 38 site campground next to downtown Green Lake. 5 minute stroll to bars/restaurants, yet you're in the woods and on the lake. Can't beat the price and the place is managed very well. Best campground I have ever worked with for our events, by far...



20160807_085415.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



