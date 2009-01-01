Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: 1990 550sx parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2010 Location evansville, wi Posts 73 WTB: 1990 550sx parts I just picked up a stock 1990 550sx with piston port motor and looking to build it.......here is the list of items I am looking for



-Factory half pipe (was the black and speckled painted one for a reed motor only?)

-high compression head

-aftermarket waterboy

-all hull braces.....sides and front

-the rare bearclaw handle pole attachment (small piece that mounts where handle pole mounts and is used to hold up when hood open



I know people have this stuff just laying around in the garage......help a brother in need!



Message or text 608.395.5865



