WTB: 1990 550sx parts
I just picked up a stock 1990 550sx with piston port motor and looking to build it.......here is the list of items I am looking for
-Factory half pipe (was the black and speckled painted one for a reed motor only?)
-high compression head
-aftermarket waterboy
-all hull braces.....sides and front
-the rare bearclaw handle pole attachment (small piece that mounts where handle pole mounts and is used to hold up when hood open
I know people have this stuff just laying around in the garage......help a brother in need!
Message or text 608.395.5865
Thanks in advance
WTB: 1990 550sx parts
May have interest in fully built 550 Reed motor
WTB: 1990 550sx parts
Forum Rules