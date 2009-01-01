 WTB: 1990 550sx parts
  Yesterday, 10:05 PM #1
    superdon01
    superdon01 is offline
    PWCToday Regular superdon01's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    evansville, wi
    Posts
    73

    WTB: 1990 550sx parts

    I just picked up a stock 1990 550sx with piston port motor and looking to build it.......here is the list of items I am looking for

    -Factory half pipe (was the black and speckled painted one for a reed motor only?)
    -high compression head
    -aftermarket waterboy
    -all hull braces.....sides and front
    -the rare bearclaw handle pole attachment (small piece that mounts where handle pole mounts and is used to hold up when hood open

    I know people have this stuff just laying around in the garage......help a brother in need!

    Message or text 608.395.5865

    Thanks in advance
  Yesterday, 10:06 PM #2
    superdon01
    superdon01 is offline
    PWCToday Regular superdon01's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    evansville, wi
    Posts
    73

    Re: WTB: 1990 550sx parts

    May have interest in fully built 550 Reed motor
  Yesterday, 10:44 PM #3
    550Nut
    550Nut is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Tucson, AZ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    9

    Re: WTB: 1990 550sx parts

    PM sent
