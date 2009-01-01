Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 750sxi Flywheel Weird Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 40 Posts 130 1995 750sxi Flywheel Weird Question So, I did a complete build on my 1995 750sxi and it ran great last year. Somehow water got into the bottom part of the flywheel cover/stator housing. I removed the flywheel with a puller bolt, cleaned it up, changed out the bendix & starter. I put it all together and it just seemed liked the flywheel did not get back far enough towards the crank. When I was tightening the cover bolts, the cover cracked. It was about 1/8 of an inch from being tightened all the way. Any thoughts? I have not gotten back in there to remove it all and see what could have happened, but thought I'd ask here first. Also, anyone have a cover they would sell?!



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules