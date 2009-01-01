|
1995 750sxi Flywheel Weird Question
So, I did a complete build on my 1995 750sxi and it ran great last year. Somehow water got into the bottom part of the flywheel cover/stator housing. I removed the flywheel with a puller bolt, cleaned it up, changed out the bendix & starter. I put it all together and it just seemed liked the flywheel did not get back far enough towards the crank. When I was tightening the cover bolts, the cover cracked. It was about 1/8 of an inch from being tightened all the way. Any thoughts? I have not gotten back in there to remove it all and see what could have happened, but thought I'd ask here first. Also, anyone have a cover they would sell?!
Thanks.
