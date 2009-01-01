Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 GSX Key problem ??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NM Posts 7 1996 GSX Key problem ??? We're out running the skis today and our 96 GSX started just loosing power.



Like the key was just removed! Lost power, digital readouts shut off. Pulled key out and restarted. Seemed fine for a couple minites, then cut off again! Wife said it was showing a "12v low" reading earlier in the day.

It got to the point where i had to hold my finger on the key to try to make contact to keep the engine running.



Mustve started it about 50 times to get back to the dock.



Any ideas what this might be?



Bad key? Bad key post? Local dealer says about $250 for a key and to reprogram it.



Although our GTI's key seems to work in the GSX. But not vica-versa. (kinda weird)

