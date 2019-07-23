|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Hooker and 440 impeller
Impros Hooker Impeller setup for a 650 pump. Was originally a 10/16 and was repitched by Newmiller to 14/18. Impeller is in excellent condition. Can be used in a 750/800 pump with a $25 spacer from Impros. $180 shipped to US.
Unknown brand Stainless impeller for JS440,and 300. Not sure of pitch but it worked well in a stock to limited setup. Decent used condition, has been repaired before, No gouges or other major issues. $50 shipped to US.
IMG_20190723_194601.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules