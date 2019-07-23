Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hooker and 440 impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,025 Hooker and 440 impeller Impros Hooker Impeller setup for a 650 pump. Was originally a 10/16 and was repitched by Newmiller to 14/18. Impeller is in excellent condition. Can be used in a 750/800 pump with a $25 spacer from Impros. $180 shipped to US.





Unknown brand Stainless impeller for JS440,and 300. Not sure of pitch but it worked well in a stock to limited setup. Decent used condition, has been repaired before, No gouges or other major issues. $50 shipped to US.



IMG_20190723_194601.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

