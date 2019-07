Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete SBN44, Intake and Flame Arrestor - 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Tampa Posts 9 Complete SBN44, Intake and Flame Arrestor - 650sx 5AC448B9-7414-4151-9001-112F005D5E7C.jpeg35A14B57-23E8-409B-8433-92F8F285AC09.jpeg



$225 shipped obo. Will part out and separate.



Zero hours on on the carb. Basically new but itís blemished.



-Complete single Mikuni SBN44 setup with intake manifold and R&D flame arrestor



Carb works perfectly but has a stripped screw on the plate covering the main jet that was repaired using JB Weld. Not super pretty but itís holding just fine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules