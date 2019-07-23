 GP800 parts. 66e
  Today, 06:25 PM
    BCQ1124
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Pennsylvania
    Posts
    48

    GP800 parts. 66e

    IMG_20190723_175806.jpgIMG_20190723_175041.jpgIMG_20190723_175052.jpgIMG_20190723_175128.jpgIMG_20190723_175137.jpgIMG_20190723_175302.jpgIMG_20190723_175435.jpgIMG_20190723_175450.jpgIMG_20190723_175545.jpgIMG_20190723_175554.jpg
    I have one good motor,bottom end only. I have one motor that broke the case,bottom end only. Set of carbs one good cylinder. Two cylinders that need honed and possibly recoated. One cylinder head. A set of electronics. A set of reeds. A bunch of gaskets. Two new piston kits. A servo motor, two two- stroke oil pumps. I'm new to selling on here. I sold the jet skis now getting rid of extra parts. Will ship at buyer's expense. No reasonable offer refused
    Attached Images Attached Images
