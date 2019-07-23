|
GP800 parts. 66e
I have one good motor,bottom end only. I have one motor that broke the case,bottom end only. Set of carbs one good cylinder. Two cylinders that need honed and possibly recoated. One cylinder head. A set of electronics. A set of reeds. A bunch of gaskets. Two new piston kits. A servo motor, two two- stroke oil pumps. I'm new to selling on here. I sold the jet skis now getting rid of extra parts. Will ship at buyer's expense. No reasonable offer refused
