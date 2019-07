Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550 rear sponsons #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Phoenix, AZ Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 Js550 rear sponsons Anyone know the best rear sponsons for a js550. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,023 Re: Js550 rear sponsons Its all personal preference. I prefer to remove the stock ones and go without.

