550sx to 750 conversion : 550sx stock pump - impeller recommendations

My project is a 550 to 750 conversion:

1990 550sx with a 1995 SS xi 750 dual carb small pin motor.

Running the stock 550sx pump.



I would like to know from riders that are running the same set-up

what impellers they are using or have used and with what results.



I have read quiet a bit on it and it appears 19 to 20 deg. is a good choice.



Please let me know if you are running a straight or variable pitch.



I am looking for low to mid range punch.



I'd go with a 20 for sure, I had mine setup that way and it was perfect. What pipe are you planning on running?

Was that 20 deg. a straight pitch?

I'm still researching options for pipes.



