PWCToday Newbie
Thumb Throttle
I used to have a 92 750sx and it had a thumb throttle, my 2011sxr obviously has a finger throttle. I always wondered if I could get a thumb throttle kit for it. Been looking around, haven't seen anything. I preferred the thumb throttle, seemed like it was easier to hold on. Maybe just need some better grips. Anyone know anything about this?
