Lake Mead Mileage Chart
Sometime this summer I plan on riding from Lake Mead Marina to Temple Bar. I was not sure of the mileage....it looks like 1000 miles but after doing some internet research, I put together this graph that might be helpful. Feel free to print and share. I have postcards made up if I ever see you around to give you.
Re: Lake Mead Mileage Chart
If you are not sure how to read this...find your destination first, then go up to your originating location. I.e. If I want to go to Temple Bar from Hemenway Launch it is an estimated 34.6 miles if you rode in straight lines. I am going to guess it ends up being about 40 miles and then I can fuel up over there.
