 Lake Mead Mileage Chart
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:29 PM #1
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    PWCToday Regular vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    132

    Lake Mead Mileage Chart

    Sometime this summer I plan on riding from Lake Mead Marina to Temple Bar. I was not sure of the mileage....it looks like 1000 miles but after doing some internet research, I put together this graph that might be helpful. Feel free to print and share. I have postcards made up if I ever see you around to give you.

    Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:31 PM #2
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    PWCToday Regular vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    132

    Re: Lake Mead Mileage Chart

    If you are not sure how to read this...find your destination first, then go up to your originating location. I.e. If I want to go to Temple Bar from Hemenway Launch it is an estimated 34.6 miles if you rode in straight lines. I am going to guess it ends up being about 40 miles and then I can fuel up over there.
    Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 