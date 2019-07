Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XP/SPX Cover- Covermate #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location The Show Me State - STL Posts 4,973 Seadoo XP/SPX Cover- Covermate I have a Seadoo XP/SPX Covermate cover in overall good condition. Was used on a 96 XP and also a 96 SPX. Could use a light washing but not necessary. Has a dime size hole up on the front as shown in picture. $65 shipped.I do not have the straps to go under the ski.



