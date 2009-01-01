Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Micro Touch! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,124 Micro Touch! MT-Water has pins missing and yellow wire that wraps around plug wire is missing as well. You can see where someone has soldered it back on before $15 shipped if someone wants to save it.



MT-REV-SD-RAVE goes with any 95-96 787 and allows you to adjust initial timing and rev limit $75 shipped



MT-REV-RAVE 96 this does the same as the one above but also controls water injection (ECWI) it was originally sold with the Factory Pipe kits $125



MT-Water in good shape. Someone had to foresight to put a rubber cap with grease in it over the pins $125



Dual MT water injection controller $200 shipped Attached Images IMG_0231.jpg (104.0 KB, 13 views)

IMG_0231.jpg (104.0 KB, 13 views) IMG_0232.jpg (109.6 KB, 13 views)

IMG_0232.jpg (109.6 KB, 13 views) IMG_0230.jpg (116.3 KB, 12 views)

IMG_0230.jpg (116.3 KB, 12 views) IMG_0229.jpg (118.9 KB, 12 views)

IMG_0229.jpg (118.9 KB, 12 views) IMG_0228.jpg (102.7 KB, 14 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,843 Re: Micro Touch! I’ll take the broken one Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules