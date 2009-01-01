Thread: Micro Touch!

|
Micro Touch!
MT-Water has pins missing and yellow wire that wraps around plug wire is missing as well. You can see where someone has soldered it back on before $15 shipped if someone wants to save it.
MT-REV-SD-RAVE goes with any 95-96 787 and allows you to adjust initial timing and rev limit $75 shipped
MT-REV-RAVE 96 this does the same as the one above but also controls water injection (ECWI) it was originally sold with the Factory Pipe kits $125
MT-Water in good shape. Someone had to foresight to put a rubber cap with grease in it over the pins $125
Dual MT water injection controller $200 shipped
