 Micro Touch!
Thread: Micro Touch!

  Today, 08:04 AM
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,124

    Micro Touch!

    MT-Water has pins missing and yellow wire that wraps around plug wire is missing as well. You can see where someone has soldered it back on before $15 shipped if someone wants to save it.

    MT-REV-SD-RAVE goes with any 95-96 787 and allows you to adjust initial timing and rev limit $75 shipped

    MT-REV-RAVE 96 this does the same as the one above but also controls water injection (ECWI) it was originally sold with the Factory Pipe kits $125

    MT-Water in good shape. Someone had to foresight to put a rubber cap with grease in it over the pins $125

    Dual MT water injection controller $200 shipped
  Today, 09:46 AM
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,843

    Re: Micro Touch!

    I’ll take the broken one
