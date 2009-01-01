I rebuilt my carb and my entire ski and went to fire it up no dice. Have good spark and air. Plugs are bone dry. Put on my other carb off my 550 starts right up. Put my other keihin cdk2 on it dies right away. I put a rebuild kit in it. A crappy one! I thought it was authentic keihin and i was wrong. The high and low screws are in the notmal spots. All hoses are hooked up right. Like i said i put a good carb on it fires right up. What did i do wrong? Any ideas. It doesnt feed any fuel at all. Thank you any help is appreciated