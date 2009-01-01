Hello All-

I could really use some help! I have a 2007 Kawasaki 250X that runs great on the trailer but won't go over 5-8 mph in the water or past 3,500 rpm. I have replaced spark plugs, cleaned the intercooler (very little oil), pulled supercharger and it looks perfect, had the supercharger belt tightened to spec, replaced the fuel pump, and did a compression check with perfect compression across the board.

Any ideas??? I hate to keep throwing money at this thing!


Thanks in advance!