|
|
-
2007 Kawasaki 250X Issues- HELP!
Hello All-
I could really use some help! I have a 2007 Kawasaki 250X that runs great on the trailer but won't go over 5-8 mph in the water or past 3,500 rpm. I have replaced spark plugs, cleaned the intercooler (very little oil), pulled supercharger and it looks perfect, had the supercharger belt tightened to spec, replaced the fuel pump, and did a compression check with perfect compression across the board.
Any ideas??? I hate to keep throwing money at this thing!
Thanks in advance!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules