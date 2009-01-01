Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Kawasaki 250X Issues- HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location Denver Posts 35 2007 Kawasaki 250X Issues- HELP! Hello All-



I could really use some help! I have a 2007 Kawasaki 250X that runs great on the trailer but won't go over 5-8 mph in the water or past 3,500 rpm. I have replaced spark plugs, cleaned the intercooler (very little oil), pulled supercharger and it looks perfect, had the supercharger belt tightened to spec, replaced the fuel pump, and did a compression check with perfect compression across the board.



Any ideas??? I hate to keep throwing money at this thing!





Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules