Skat-Trak Magnum C75 145mm $1,375USD/$1,800CAD + Shipping & Fees



Used Skat-Trak Magnum Pump C75 145mm. Exterior paint isn’t in the best of condition but you don’t see that when fitted. I will include a skat reduction nozzle, size is 84 does have one or two broken fins which people normally grind out to make a smooth nozzle. Pump voids have been epoxy filled.





Comes with a better than new Skat-Trak 145mm long nose prop fresh back from Impros receiving a Stage 3 Power-Tune (Cost $175.95USD). Prop pitch is 13/18, planned to use it in a 750sx freestyle build which sold.





Can take additional photos if required. Also have a short Skat pump cone (1.75") that I can include for additional coin. This is just sitting on the parts shelf and needs a new home.. looking to get back as close to what I paid for it all as I can, already listed at a loss but try me.



