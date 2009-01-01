 Skat-Trak Magnum C75 145mm
pxctoday

  Today, 10:50 AM
    Sexual Castles
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK)
    Age
    32
    Posts
    240

    Skat-Trak Magnum C75 145mm

    $1,375USD/$1,800CAD + Shipping & Fees

    Used Skat-Trak Magnum Pump C75 145mm. Exterior paint isn’t in the best of condition but you don’t see that when fitted. I will include a skat reduction nozzle, size is 84 does have one or two broken fins which people normally grind out to make a smooth nozzle. Pump voids have been epoxy filled.


    Comes with a better than new Skat-Trak 145mm long nose prop fresh back from Impros receiving a Stage 3 Power-Tune (Cost $175.95USD). Prop pitch is 13/18, planned to use it in a 750sx freestyle build which sold.


    Can take additional photos if required. Also have a short Skat pump cone (1.75") that I can include for additional coin. This is just sitting on the parts shelf and needs a new home.. looking to get back as close to what I paid for it all as I can, already listed at a loss but try me.

    MP1.jpg
    MP2.jpg
    MP3.jpg
    MP4.jpg
    MP5.jpg
    MP6.jpg
    MP7.jpg
    MP8.jpg
    MP9.jpg
    MP10.jpg
    Last edited by Sexual Castles; Today at 10:52 AM.
