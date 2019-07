Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster 1 Surf Build, 1100 swap or mod 701? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 31 Posts 327 Waveblaster 1 Surf Build, 1100 swap or mod 701? Starting the process of upgrading my 1994 Waveblaster 1 for use surf riding in lake Michigan. I am up for doing the 1100 swap, but I am worried the added weight would hurt any sort of freesytle surf riding. Do people do that swap for just high end speed or is it also good for freestyle also? Would it be more worth my time and money to just mod the 701 engine as much as I can?



About to jump head first into this so would appreciate any advice on it. Last edited by alexk243; Today at 10:44 AM . 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

KulAdventures.net Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules