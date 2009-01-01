Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1992 750sx Exhaust Gaskets #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 21 1992 750sx Exhaust Gaskets All,



While trying to solve my cooling system issues, I went ahead and pulled off my exhaust, manifolds to clean them out and place new gaskets on them. The old gaskets seemed to be OEM, as they were (at one point) metal wrapped in a thin layer of black rubber. I went ahead and ordered new (Non-OEM) gaskets from amazon as a way to quickly get them on the ski and get it back in the water for testing.



Now, I'm aware of the issues with ordering non-oem, and these ones are very clearly NOT the metal OEM ones that I pulled off, however, everything looks the same shapewise, except for the two exhaust manifold gaskets. It appears that these Amazon gaskets have two holes for two of the cooling jackets, and one for the third (Five holes in total), as opposed to the one per jacket that the OEM gaskets had (Three in total). . I have two pics for comparison. Is that going to be an issue in the short term?

IMG_1814.jpg



Not an issue, use them

Thank you!

