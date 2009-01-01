Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hull bearing housing #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2006 Location Atlanta Posts 786 Hull bearing housing Do some work on my pump and it didnt cross my mind to realign the bearing housing. Took the ski out and the housing failed completely, broke into two pieces, and almost sank the ski. Luckily, the ski started right up after the engine being submerged.



My question, is this typical when not realigned? I have inspected the drive shaft and it appears to be straight and it good shape. I have another housing on the way and will bolt the engine back down with the drive shaft hooked up, then bolt the housing into place. Just dont want to almost sink again. Ill attach a picture of what happened. Attached Images 4CCD9900-28B6-4BEB-8E17-65FC425E4419.jpeg (3.49 MB, 6 views) 1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi

1994 750ss--- project ski #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,782 Re: Hull bearing housing This is not uncommon on the old Kawis. Typically the bearing carrier is dry rotted from age.



If you were badly misaligned, it may have sped up the failure, but by the looks of your carrier, it was needing replacement anyway.

Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by This is not uncommon on the old Kawis. Typically the bearing carrier is dry rotted from age.

If you were badly misaligned, it may have sped up the failure, but by the looks of your carrier, it was needing replacement anyway.



If you were badly misaligned, it may have sped up the failure, but by the looks of your carrier, it was needing replacement anyway.

If memory serves me right, im pretty sure I replaced this carrier 5 years ago. I guess thats enough time for some wear and tear along with some alignment issues. 1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi

