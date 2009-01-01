 Hull bearing housing
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:59 AM #1
    mopar9012
    mopar9012 is online now
    I dream skis mopar9012's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    786

    Hull bearing housing

    Do some work on my pump and it didnt cross my mind to realign the bearing housing. Took the ski out and the housing failed completely, broke into two pieces, and almost sank the ski. Luckily, the ski started right up after the engine being submerged.

    My question, is this typical when not realigned? I have inspected the drive shaft and it appears to be straight and it good shape. I have another housing on the way and will bolt the engine back down with the drive shaft hooked up, then bolt the housing into place. Just dont want to almost sink again. Ill attach a picture of what happened.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi
    1994 750ss--- project ski
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:39 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,782

    Re: Hull bearing housing

    This is not uncommon on the old Kawis. Typically the bearing carrier is dry rotted from age.

    If you were badly misaligned, it may have sped up the failure, but by the looks of your carrier, it was needing replacement anyway.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:53 AM #3
    mopar9012
    mopar9012 is online now
    I dream skis mopar9012's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    786

    Re: Hull bearing housing

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    This is not uncommon on the old Kawis. Typically the bearing carrier is dry rotted from age.

    If you were badly misaligned, it may have sped up the failure, but by the looks of your carrier, it was needing replacement anyway.

    If memory serves me right, im pretty sure I replaced this carrier 5 years ago. I guess thats enough time for some wear and tear along with some alignment issues.
    1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi
    1994 750ss--- project ski
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests)

  1. mopar9012

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 