Do some work on my pump and it didnt cross my mind to realign the bearing housing. Took the ski out and the housing failed completely, broke into two pieces, and almost sank the ski. Luckily, the ski started right up after the engine being submerged.
My question, is this typical when not realigned? I have inspected the drive shaft and it appears to be straight and it good shape. I have another housing on the way and will bolt the engine back down with the drive shaft hooked up, then bolt the housing into place. Just dont want to almost sink again. Ill attach a picture of what happened.