I recently purchased a 03 sxr. It fires right up on the trailer. 150psi both holes. Get to the water, and I get maybe 1/2 throttle performance. Very low on power. It will die and fall on its face while riding.
What I have done-
-New plugs.
-Lean the carbs out a little as the plugs were covered and thought I was fouling.
- inspected carbs, (ordered rebuild kits)
- new fuel
- new battery
-new fuel lines.
I know most people will say carbs... but When it dies on the water, it it hard to re-start as if its low on battery power, Or that its going into limp mode
Thoughts on stator? Or Cdi?
I will note previous owner has replaced stator (gave me the old one) I havent dug into that yet to look around.
I have read what I can find on here, but realize it could be anything based off many threads haha.
Any help appreciated.
