I recently purchased a 03 sxr. It fires right up on the trailer. 150psi both holes. Get to the water, and I get maybe 1/2 throttle performance. Very low on power. It will die and fall on its face while riding.



What I have done-



-New plugs.

-Lean the carbs out a little as the plugs were covered and thought I was fouling.

- inspected carbs, (ordered rebuild kits)

- new fuel

- new battery

-new fuel lines.



I know most people will say carbs... but When it dies on the water, it it hard to re-start as if its low on battery power, Or that its going into limp mode



Thoughts on stator? Or Cdi?



I will note previous owner has replaced stator (gave me the old one) I havent dug into that yet to look around.



I have read what I can find on here, but realize it could be anything based off many threads haha.



Any help appreciated.





