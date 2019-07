Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brappin in a hot tub #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 61 Posts 2,232 Brappin in a hot tub New experience to me this weekend. My wife and I were sking in the bay side in Ocean City Md. The water was so hot, at least 100 degrees, that i got a heat limp mode a couple times on the STX-R and I had to close the ball valves on my pissers in my 650 to run cool. We stayed in the deeper water the rest of the day. Is this a problem for Gulf skiers once the water hits 90 ? Hasn't been this hot here in 20 years. '94 Kawi TS

2002 Kawi STX-R



too much to list Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules