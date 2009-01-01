Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sea Doo rxdi - rpm is jumping Wild! Loose impeller? Wear ring? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location stockholm Age 33 Posts 34 Sea Doo rxdi - rpm is jumping Wild! Loose impeller? Wear ring? Hi everyone!



Just bought a rxdi for 1000$ that didnt start. Replaced the batteri and it fired right Up! It seems to run fine in Idle and even on the trailer (in the water) it revs just fine. But when I took it out for a test drive it started acting weird. When I was trying to get out of the hole the rpms started jumping from 3k-6k ish up and down but the ski wouldnt shoot out of the hole. like the impeller didnt get any grip or didnt spin along with the rpms. After a while it shut off over and over again and could only take me ba I could also hear a metallic sound coming from the pump/impeller area.



What do you think this is? Wear ring? Loose Impeller? Or worst case, driveshaft/crankshaft splines wear? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location stockholm Age 33 Posts 34 Re: Sea Doo rxdi - rpm is jumping Wild! Loose impeller? Wear ring? 0E2730E5-BA63-47F6-88B9-8AFF25FD1730.jpegB7968357-99BE-4C21-9865-9429EB3D44AE.jpeg



This is what the wear ring and impeller looks like. Sure it's worn alright and should probably need a new one. But is it enough to cause my issues described?

