 Perfect Blueprinted 650 Pump with New 9/17 Skat Trak and add ons
    Perfect Blueprinted 650 Pump with New 9/17 Skat Trak and add ons

    Started with the best 650 pump I could find with literaly no wear, and perfect vanes. Ported and polished all the casting irregularities and lumpty dumps in the vane section and matched with the wear ring. All corner radii ground and reduced to 1/8". Surface grained in direction of water flow. Polish and grained the shoe. New pump shaft, new bearings. This ia a 93' pump with the 3 cooling bosses, 2 have been tapped. Nylon, 2 degree pump wedge. Brand new Skat Trak 9/17- 75R swirl impeller ( comes with warranty). Blade to wear ring gap variation was .0005" to .0025" with feeler guages. Comes with jet reduction and steering nozzles. One hour test run time. Really hooks in the wash. I'll take more pics if needed


    $ 600.00 shipped to you USPS Priority 48 lower.

    You can message me with offers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 