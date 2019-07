Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need Ideas for securing Coffman half pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Feasterville PA Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Need Ideas for securing Coffman half pipe I have a 550sx w Coffman half pipe . There is 4 threads on inside of it for bracing and I have braced it 2x with metal sheets and it shattered the braces. It vibrates so much it is causing damage to stock exhaust fittings and mAJOR water imside hull. Ideas or part # greatly appreciated #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 61 Posts 2,232 Re: Need Ideas for securing Coffman half pipe Drive line balancing ? Flywheel ? '94 Kawi TS

