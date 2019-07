Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What grit ball hone? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location TN Posts 17 What grit ball hone? Iím looking at a 3-1/4Ē (83mm) flex ball home for my 77.94 stock jug. That looks to be the closest i can get so will that do ok without changing my bore size? What grit do i need to get? Iíve got 240 and 320 grit on my watch list. My cylinder still has crosshatching, i just want to deglaze it and stick new stock rings in. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

